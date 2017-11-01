Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

For vocation’s obligation, truth, probity, journalists should never be harmed – Obaseki – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

For vocation's obligation, truth, probity, journalists should never be harmed – Obaseki
Vanguard
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders to end the culture of impunity for crimes against journalists, urging that laws that protect those who dig up truth and ensure probity be enacted.
More than 30 journalists have been killed in targeted attacks so far this year: UNXinhua
International Journalists DayPakistan Observer (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.