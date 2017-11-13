Forex Reserves to Hit $40 Billion in 2018 – Emefiele

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has predicted that the nation’s Foreign Exchange reserve, which currently stands at $34 billion will hit $40 billion by the end of 2018.

This were contained in the governor’s keynote address to the Annual Bankers’ Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), held in Lagos over the weekend.

Emefiele in his Outlook for 2018 said: “Over the last 12 months Nigeria’s FX reserves grew by over US$10 billion from just over US$23 billion in October 2016 to over US$33 billion in October 2017.

“It is my belief that if we remain resolute with our efforts, policies and actions we can attain an FX reserve position of about US$40 billion by end 2018.”

The governor further said monetary policy stance could change when the underlying fundamentals become supportive.

“If the pace of disinﬂation becomes adequate and we see inﬂation at predicted levels, I am very optimistic that MPC may begin to see strong justiﬁcation for an easing of monetary policy, which may further accelerate the recovery process,” Emefiele said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Forex Reserves to Hit $40 Billion in 2018 – Emefiele appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

