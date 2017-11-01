Former BBNaija Stars Turn Up In Style For Marvis’ Pool Birthday Party

Big brother Naija 2017 housemate, Marvis NkP0*nwi turned a year older last week and had a pool party celebrated with some of her former housemates and some friends. Ikeja was brought To a stand still after the Ex-Big brother Naija housemate Shutdown the entire area with her birthday bash which was hosted at Super Play …

The post Former BBNaija Stars Turn Up In Style For Marvis’ Pool Birthday Party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

