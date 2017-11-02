Former DSIEC member sues Okowa, Delta Assembly over termination of appointment

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—FORMER member of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, board, Dr. Emibra Agbeotu, has instituted a suit against the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the State House of Assembly, over the alleged unlawful dissolution of the commission and termination of his appointment as a member of the board.

Also joined in the suit number NICN/YEN/68/2017, brought before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, is DSIEC and the Attorney General of Delta State.

The claimant, in the summons, is praying the court to order the defendants to pay him the sum of N12.5 million as salaries, allowances and severance gratuity allowance for the remaining 11 months of his five years tenure which he said was due for expiration in June, 2018.

He also sought for a declaration that the termination of his appointment “purportedly made pursuant to the dissolution” of DSIEC on August 31, 2017, was “unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The post Former DSIEC member sues Okowa, Delta Assembly over termination of appointment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

