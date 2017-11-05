Former MP Issa Kikungwe dead – The Observer
The Observer
Former MP Issa Kikungwe dead
The Observer
Former Kyadondo South member of parliament and Democratic Party (DP) national treasurer, Hajji Issa Kikungwe is dead. According to Norbert Mao the DP president general, Kikungwe, 54, died this morning from Mengo hospital after undergoing surgery to …
