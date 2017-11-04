Pages Navigation Menu

Former Zamfara gov, Shinkafi, defects to APC

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

THE FORMER governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, has picked the All Progressives Congress party’s membership card at the party’s secretariat in Gusau, the state capital. The event took place on Thursday before a large crowd of supporters. Shinkafi, who was accompanied to the venue by party supporters, was received by state’s Deputy […]

