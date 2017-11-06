Former Zamfara Gov, Yerima to Contest 2019 Presidency If Buhari’s a No Show

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Former Governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, has revealed that he will contest the 2019 presidential election if President Muhammadu Buhari declines to seek a re-election.

Yerima, who is representing Zamfara West in the Senate, said nobody would condemn him if he decides to contest for the presidential seat, adding that he has the right endorsement he needs to contest for the position.

He made this known yesterday in Abuja during an interactive session with journalists, though he equally reiterated his commitment to support President Buhari if he decides to contest the 2019 presidential election.

He stated: “I am in politics not for personal aggrandisement but for the sheer glory. I am in politics to serve, and I have not failed to do that.

Speaking on the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC), NEC meeting, he said, “Yes I seconded the motion: I will support the president if he decides to run in 2019.I will not contest against him, but if he does not contest and I decide to come out, nobody will condemn me. That’s my personal decision.”

His declaration of support for the president to run for second term followed massive support by 186 groups under the aegis of Buhari Support Group for the President.

