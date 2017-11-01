Foundation donates church auditorium to Delta community

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

CHIKA Foundation has donated a church auditorium to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Iselegu, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State and also presented empowerment items including cash of N5 million, four cars, sewing machines, milling machines, over N150 spraying machines and wrappers to some indigent indigenes of the community.

Speaking during the dedication and handing over of the church building/empowerment items, the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the state Commissioner for Lands and Survey/President of the foundation Mr. Chika Ossai, for the gesture, which he said was “in line with building our nation.”

Thanking the people of the area for supporting his administration, he said: “Chika is the first and only commissioner to have invited me to empower the people and I am praying and hoping that other commissioners will emulate what is going on in Ndokwa East.”

The post Foundation donates church auditorium to Delta community appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

