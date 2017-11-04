Pages Navigation Menu

Fraud probe to delay Liberia’s presidential election run-off – Election Commission

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Liberia’s presidential election run-off scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, would be delayed by Supreme Court fraud investigation, a spokesman for the National Elections Commission (NEC) said. Former soccer star George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai were competing to succeed President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate whose election in 2005 helped draw a…

