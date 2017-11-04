Ortom’s aides using anti-open grazing law to send Fulani away from Benue – Herdsmen – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ortom's aides using anti-open grazing law to send Fulani away from Benue – Herdsmen
The Punch
The Benue State Coordinator, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Garus Gololo, in this interview with JOHN CHARLES, explains why the Fulani are leaving the state following the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law. There are …
'This is the end of killings for cows in our communities!'
Anti-Open Grazing Law: Benue Assembly Leads Quest For Implementation
Exodus of herders, cattle sparks fears in Nasarawa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!