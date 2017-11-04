Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ortom’s aides using anti-open grazing law to send Fulani away from Benue – Herdsmen – The Punch

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Ortom's aides using anti-open grazing law to send Fulani away from Benue – Herdsmen
The Punch
The Benue State Coordinator, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Garus Gololo, in this interview with JOHN CHARLES, explains why the Fulani are leaving the state following the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law. There are …
'This is the end of killings for cows in our communities!'Vanguard
Anti-Open Grazing Law: Benue Assembly Leads Quest For ImplementationLeadership Newspapers
Exodus of herders, cattle sparks fears in NasarawaDaily Trust
The Nation Newspaper –TODAY.NG –THISDAY Newspapers –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.