From the Streets to the World! Patoranking covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue

Patoranking, real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, is a singer and songwriter is recognised for his infusion of reggae and dancehall with a Nigerian twist. Having grown up in Ebute Metta, the artist made a name underground before going mainstream. Grab a copy of The Guardian as Patoranking talks about his journey to stardom in the […]

