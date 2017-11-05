Pages Navigation Menu

From the Streets to the World! Patoranking covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue

Posted on Nov 5, 2017

Patoranking, real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, is a singer and songwriter is recognised for his infusion of reggae and dancehall with a Nigerian twist. Having grown up in Ebute Metta, the artist made a name underground before going mainstream. Grab a copy of The Guardian as Patoranking talks about his journey to stardom in the […]

