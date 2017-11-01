Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gashumba’s home searched by CMI – The Observer

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Observer

Gashumba's home searched by CMI
The Observer
Flamboyant social critic Frank Gashumba has been detained by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) on allegations of impersonation. Army spokesman Brig Richard Karemire told The Observer yesterday that: “The public should be concerned with …
Frank Gashumba ArrestedGhafla!

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.