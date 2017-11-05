Pages Navigation Menu

Ghana police officer flogs 29-year-old lady’s buttocks raw for allegedly refusing to enter cell

Posted on Nov 5, 2017

According to online reports, a police officer in charge of the Dompim police station,Ghana, ASP Emmanuel Osei was accused of whipping a 29-year-old lady identified as Sarah Darko on the butt for allegedly resisting to enter into the cell. Sarah whose crime still remains hidden from the public was allegedly made to remove her skirt […]

