Ghen Ghen!! Sen. Dino Melaye Vows To Expose El-Rufai, Obasanjo, Jonathan & Others

The Senate committee on the Federal Capital Territory said yesterday that it will soon begin an investigation into all the issues relating to the Concession and privatization of some government property in the Federal Capital Territory to the tune of N2.7 billion from the two last administrations. The Senator Dino Melaye-led comminittee described the entire …

