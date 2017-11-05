Go After Those Inciting Nigeria Split, Buhari Orders Security Operatives – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Go After Those Inciting Nigeria Split, Buhari Orders Security Operatives
THISDAY Newspapers
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ordered security agencies to fish out and bring to book people who indulge in act capable in threatening the peace and unity of the country through inciting statements, instigate civil disobedience, riot and …
Nigeria can not afford secession, dismemberment – Buhari
This house has fallen
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!