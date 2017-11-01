Godin tells Atletico to dig deep after Qarabag quagmire – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Godin tells Atletico to dig deep after Qarabag quagmire
Reuters
MADRID (Reuters) – Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin called on his team mates and the club's fans to stick together after a dismal 1-1 draw at home to Qarabag on Wednesday left his side almost certainly facing an early Champions League exit.
Manager Diego Simeone warrants 1/10 after disastrous draw vs. Qarabag
Atletico Again Held by 10-Man Qarabag in Champions League
Atletico facing early exit after Qarabag draw
