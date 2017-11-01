Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google pulls flight API search, putting its competition in a tight spot

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business, Technology, Travel | 0 comments

QPX Express API, a code that allows small companies to integrate flight data into their apps, will be discontinued by Google in the spring. The change could put a number of travel apps in a tight spot for aggregating flight data.

The post Google pulls flight API search, putting its competition in a tight spot appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.