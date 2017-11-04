Gov. Bello flees as irate youths attack Dino Melaye at Kabba Day

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has snubbed the ongoing 2017 edition of Kabba Day over fear of been attacked by angry youths in the area. It was gathered that the governor was already in Kabba to attend the annual occasion before news filtered around that some youths at the same occasion which the governor […]

