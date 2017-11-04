Pages Navigation Menu

Gov Obiano Will Win The Nov 18th Anambra Governorship Election – Fr Ebube Muonso Prophecies As Storms Adoration Ground For Prayers (Photos/Videos)

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Politics

Gov Obiano will win the Nov 18th governorship election – Fr Ebube Muonso God will not allow the plan to rig him out. Rev Fr Emmanuel Chibuzo Obimma (Ebube Muonso) has revealed that the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano will be re-elected for a second term in office. Ebube Muonso made the revelation […]

