Gov Umahi sacks Ebonyi commissioner for Justice

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has relieved the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Augustine Nwakwoagu, of his appointment with immediate effect. In a statement Wednesday evening, signed by his Principal Secretary, Mr. Clement Nweke, Umahi said that Mr. Nwankwoegu was sacked over alleged ‘acts inconsistent with his official duties’. The […]

