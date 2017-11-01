Governors, Unpaid Wages And The Demolition Of The Civil Servant!

BY RAY MORPHY

Both the Bible and the Hadith’s have copious quotes on the obligation of the employer/governor to the employee that is the civil servant, yet our often religious Excellencies simply refuse to honour their religious responsibilities to workers and their families!

These civil servants are also the electorate, the very people who voted the governors into officr, yet governors refuse, neglect and dodge wages to the very citizens that the constitution enjoins them to protect, honor, uplift and sustain!

Quoted below are a selection of bible passages as well islamic hadiths that make compliance on the matter of wages obligatory on these recalcitrant employer/governors.

“You shall not oppress a hired servant who is poor and needy, whether he is one of your countrymen or one of your aliens who is in your land in your towns. “You shall give him his wages on his day before the sun sets, for he is poor and sets his heart on it; so that he will not cry against you to the LORD and it become sin in you”

Leviticus 19. 3-

“Behold, the wages of the laborers who mowed your fields, which you kept back by fraud, are crying out against you, and the cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord of hosts’

-James 5.4

Quran: Surah 7: Verse 85)

Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) said:

“ I am the adversary of a man who employs a worker but does not pay him rightful wages.”

(Bukhari, Hadith No. 2114

Hadith on Wages: Encouragement to pay workers in a timely manner

Abdullah ibn Umar reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Pay the worker his wages before his sweat has dried.”

Source: Sunan Ibn Mājah 2443

Grade: Sahih (authentic) according to Al-Albani

Moreover, the President has released “ bailouts to states with the hope or agreement that the funds be applied in the states to clearing the backlog of wages. In most States apart from one or two, these funds have disappeared without the workers and pensioners receiving their owed emoluments!

Its a comforting to hear that the present is unhappy about the unpaid wages, but that unhappiness is not enough. The President should go beyond that to action. He should compel those governors who have not applied those monies to wages to pay up.

Let it be clear that wage to a worker is not a favour at all. Wage to a worker is obligatory and it is quote annoying particularly in the public sector where we know that the funds for the salaries are available!

Without purchasing power of salaried people, manufacturers will simply go out of business there will be no one to buy. Salaries and wages are instruments of reflating the economy. This is a basic fact of public finance. Can someone pleasehelp me teach this elementary economics to my friends in power.

The governors should sometimes try to put themselves in the shoes of these fathers and mothers who have been rendered impotent by poverty because of several years of no wages. Most pathetic is the cade of Kogi, Benue, Cross River and Oshun. Indeed, I expect no APC governor to owe wages on account of the fact that APC is progressive and a supposed champion of civic morality! I select for praise the Governors of Bornu, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Ebonyi and Lagos who are always up to date with wages!

Meanwhile, Mr President, you are the father of the nation and you have got the power of compulsion firmly under your control. The powers of state are yours to deploy both diplomatically and otherwise! Wield it sir so that civil servants nationwide will have cause to hail and salute you!

Aluta Continua!