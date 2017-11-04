Pages Navigation Menu

Stray bullet kills Edo poly student after final exam – The Punch

Stray bullet kills Edo poly student after final exam
The Punch
A final-year student of the Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State has been shot dead, 24 hours after writing her final examination. Our correspondent learnt that the deceased, Lawrenta Uloko, a Higher National …
Vigilante kills Auchi Poly student celebrating graduationThe Nation Newspaper
Graduation Night Party:Auchi Poly Graduate Killed By VigilanteLeadership Newspapers
Vigilante kills Auchi poly studentNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
P.M. News –The News
