Graf backs Williams to break Court’s record

Serena Williams can “absolutely’’ surpass Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles if the American returns to tennis after giving birth earlier this year, a women tennis legend says.

Former world number one Steffi Graf said on Sunday that her ability to do this will however be dependent upon her determination and will.

Williams has not competed since winning the Australian Open in January but the 36-year-old posted several videos on social media showing her hitting balls during her pregnancy.

She was about two months pregnant when she captured her 23rd Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne, one short of the all-time record held by Australian Court.

“Absolutely, yes,” Graf told fans and reporters ahead of Sunday’s WTA Elite Trophy singles final in Zhuhai.

“I think a lot of it is determined on her drive and if that is what she wants to do.”

Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles which was eclipsed by Williams in January.

Williams told Vogue magazine in August about her ‘outrageous plan’ to defend her title in Australia, where the year’s first Grand Slam will be played from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28.

“It sounds from what I hear that she is looking to come back to tennis and, you know, everything that she has shown over her career just makes you believe that if she has that in her sights then she will go after it and achieve it,” Graf said.

NAN

The post Graf backs Williams to break Court’s record appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

