Groups set to promote peace in Southern Kaduna

Southern Kaduna groups on Friday agreed to form committees at community levels to promote peaceful coexistence among various people in the area. The groups made the commitment at a workshop on peace building organised Global Peace Foundation(GPF) in Angwar Fari, Kanikon Chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …

The post Groups set to promote peace in Southern Kaduna appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

