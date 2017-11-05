Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Groups set to promote peace in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Southern Kaduna groups on Friday agreed to form committees at community levels to promote peaceful coexistence among various people in the area. The groups made the commitment at a workshop on peace building organised Global Peace Foundation(GPF) in Angwar Fari, Kanikon Chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …

The post Groups set to promote peace in Southern Kaduna appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.