Guardiola: City Are Not Barcelona Or Bayern

Pep Guardiola does not think Manchester City are on the same level as Bayern and Barcelona and says they must win a title before any comparisons.

Manchester City continued their dominance in the league, with De Bruyne, Aguero and Jesus securing a 3-1 win against Arsenal.

The Citizens are currently on a 23-match unbeaten run in all competitions, dating from last season, but Guardiola does not think comparisons to his former teams are right.

“We cannot deny the last two months, it was amazing, we won all the games in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup – it’s so, so difficult,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m so happy. [But] in the recent past Barcelona and Bayern won titles and we didn’t win once.

“Until we lift something we cannot talk about that. The way we played [was excellent], we cannot deny that in the two months we played well.”

