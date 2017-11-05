Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guilty as charged: Court orders Jim Iyke to pay 15.7m to Hajiya Habiba – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Guilty as charged: Court orders Jim Iyke to pay 15.7m to Hajiya Habiba
TheNewsGuru
Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke has been ordered to pay 15m to a certain Hajiya Habiba , a woman he allegedly defrauded five years ago. *770# Mobile. According to multiple online reports, the judgement as been served and the suave actor has been found guilty …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.