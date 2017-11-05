Hamstring Injury Rules Out Dele Alli From England, Spurs Duties

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England’s friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November with a hamstring injury. Alli, 21, missed Sunday’s Premier League victory over Crystal Palace with the injury, which boss Mauricio Pochettino described as “minor”. The national team have not announced a replacement in the squad. Alli’s England…

The post Hamstring Injury Rules Out Dele Alli From England, Spurs Duties appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

