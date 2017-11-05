Pages Navigation Menu

Hamstring Injury Rules Out Dele Alli From England, Spurs Duties

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England’s friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November with a hamstring injury. Alli, 21, missed Sunday’s Premier League victory over Crystal Palace with the injury, which boss Mauricio Pochettino described as “minor”. The national team have not announced a replacement in the squad. Alli’s England…

