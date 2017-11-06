Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hassan Bello at Stock Exchange as more investors indicate interest in Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

THE EXECUTIVE Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello was a special guest at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday. Bello was received by the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Oscar Onyema and other top management staff. The NSC boss was part of the closing Gong Ceremony and had […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.