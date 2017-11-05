Hawks gun for spy boss – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Africa


Hawks gun for spy boss
Newly appointed State Security Minister Bongani Bongo is under investigation for alleged corrupt land transactions during his time as legal adviser in the Mpumalanga provincial government. The probe covers the allegedly suspicious purchase of a BMW by …
Hawks probe Zuma's new minister of state security for alleged corruption – reportCitizen
Hawks reportedly probe new State Security minister for fraudeNCA
Hawks probe Zuma's new spy minister over 'kickback'Times LIVE

