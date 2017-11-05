Hawks gun for spy boss – News24
Hawks gun for spy boss
News24
Newly appointed State Security Minister Bongani Bongo is under investigation for alleged corrupt land transactions during his time as legal adviser in the Mpumalanga provincial government. The probe covers the allegedly suspicious purchase of a BMW by …
Hawks probe Zuma's new minister of state security for alleged corruption – report
Hawks reportedly probe new State Security minister for fraud
Hawks probe Zuma's new spy minister over 'kickback'
