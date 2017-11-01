Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Head of Kenyan observers’ group questions fairness of election rerun – Eyewitness News

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Head of Kenyan observers' group questions fairness of election rerun
Eyewitness News
Regina Opondo says August's repeat presidential election faced challenges that were 'not conducive' for a free and fair process. FILE: Polling station officials count the ballots at a polling station in Archers Post, Samburu County, in Kenya on 8
Kenya faces further poll challenges as divisions remainAljazeera.com
Int'l poll observers call for dialogue to resolve Kenya's political impasseXinhua
Observer group urges poll audit, dialogue on contested issuesCapital FM Kenya
Wichita Eagle –JURIST –AllAfrica.com –The Statesman
all 25 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.