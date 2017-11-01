Head of Kenyan observers’ group questions fairness of election rerun – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Head of Kenyan observers' group questions fairness of election rerun
Eyewitness News
Regina Opondo says August's repeat presidential election faced challenges that were 'not conducive' for a free and fair process. FILE: Polling station officials count the ballots at a polling station in Archers Post, Samburu County, in Kenya on 8 …
Kenya faces further poll challenges as divisions remain
Int'l poll observers call for dialogue to resolve Kenya's political impasse
Observer group urges poll audit, dialogue on contested issues
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!