Herdsmen arrested for killing colleague in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two herdsmen suspected to be kidnappers and cattle rustlers for allegedly kidnapping and killing another herdsman identified as Taye Amodu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said Amodu and Abdullah kidnapped Taye Amodu two weeks ago at Obada-Oko area of Abeokuta and made away with the victims’ eight cows.

Oyeyemi said: “On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, directed the officer in charge of FSARS, DSP Uba Adam, to fish out the hoodlums within the shortest possible time.

“FSARS operatives swung into action and at about 5:30p.m. of the same day, the hideout of the culprit was located in Imeko area through technical intelligence. It was stormed by the operatives, where the two suspects were arrested.”

The post Herdsmen arrested for killing colleague in Ogun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

