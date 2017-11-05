Here we go Again! Diddy changes name to ‘Love’

Hip hop mogul Sean Combs, also known at different times as Diddy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, now wishes to be addressed as Love. Combs, celebrating his birthday, posted a video on Instagram saying he will not be answering to his other monikers any longer. He is henceforth to be known as Love, he said, or Brother Love. […]

