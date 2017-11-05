Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here we go Again! Diddy changes name to ‘Love’

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Hip hop mogul Sean Combs, also known at different times as Diddy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, now wishes to be addressed as Love. Combs, celebrating his birthday, posted a video on Instagram saying he will not be answering to his other monikers any longer. He is henceforth to be known as Love, he said, or Brother Love. […]

The post Here we go Again! Diddy changes name to ‘Love’ appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.