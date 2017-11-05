Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heroes by Charly Boy

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Fellow frustrated Nigerians, I have always said that the present and future of Nigeria can only be salvaged by the few exceptional Nigerian youths who are defiantly willing to bell the cat for the freedom of everyone. In my 66yrs on planet earth as a citizen of  Nigeria, I have been privileged to meet outstanding/exceptional…

The post Heroes by Charly Boy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.