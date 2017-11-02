High Court orders Kombayi reinstatement – Chronicle
High Court orders Kombayi reinstatement
Chronicle
THE High Court has directed the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, to immediately reinstate fired Gweru Mayor Mr Hamutendi Kombayi and Councillor Kenneth Sithole. The two were fired in February …
COURT REINSTATES KOMBAYI
