High noon for Mnangagwa – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
High noon for Mnangagwa
NewsDay
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces what might turn into his most defining two days in the intriguing Zanu PF power struggles with his rivals, NewsDay Weekender has learnt. BY RICHARD CHIDZA. Mnangagwa is locked in a bitter power tussle with …
Mugabe's death penalty call reckless, says PDP
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!