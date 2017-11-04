High-Tech Shipping Containers Put US Students and Syrian Refugees Face-to-Face – Fortune
|
Fortune
|
High-Tech Shipping Containers Put US Students and Syrian Refugees Face-to-Face
Fortune
With high-tech shipping containers, Brooklyn-based arts and technology collective Shared Studios is making the world feel a little smaller. The group's project, called “the Portal,” places shipping containers decked out with audio and visual equipment …
High-tech shipping container lets students, refugees connect
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!