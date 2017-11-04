Hockey federation to hire foreign Technical Adviser – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Hockey federation to hire foreign Technical Adviser
The Nation Newspaper
Capt. Atanda Fatai, a member of Nigeria Hockey Federation's (NHF), Technical Committee, on Saturday said the federation would soon hire a foreign Technical Adviser for the male team. Fatai told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the idea …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!