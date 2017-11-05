Home is the best, no matter where we go – Femi Adesina

By Nwafor Sunday

The special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina has described home as the best irrespective of the pulchritude of foreign lands.

He said this in his article titled, “SHON’ OF THE ‘SHOIL’ AT IPETUMODU DAY” in his facebook account.

According to him, “East or West, home is the best. No matter where we go in the face of the wide world, home remains home. Ipetumodu, my own dear native land and town, where my father and mother sleep eternally, till the day of resurrection, I love thee still”, he said.

Read his full article bellow

SHON’ OF THE ‘SHOIL’ AT IPETUMODU DAY

It was Ipetumodu Day, in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State, on November 4, 2017. As a true son of the soil, Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, was on hand to attend the event.

After paying homage to the monarch of the town, Kabiyesi James Adegoke, the Akunraledoye 11, in his palace, Adesina proceeded to the field of his alma mater, Origbo Community High School, where the event took place. Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola was Chairman, and illustrious people from far and near were also there. Grand day.

East or West, home is the best. No matter where we go in the face of the wide world, home remains home. Ipetumodu, my own dear native land and town, where my father and mother sleep eternally, till the day of resurrection, I love thee still.

The post Home is the best, no matter where we go – Femi Adesina appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

