Hotel driver kidnaps boss’ brother, girlfriend over N100k loan request

Nov 1, 2017

The driver of a hotel operator on Victoria Island Lagos, William Olowoloju, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his boss’ younger brother and the victim’s girlfriend. Olowoloju and three others –Ayo Akinola, Segun Teluwo and one Akindamola – reportedly kidnapped the victims, Dumebi Azuka and Rebecca Omokoro, on Elegba Festival Drive, Oniru Private Estate, Victoria […]

