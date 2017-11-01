Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How a 7-Month Old Baby allegedly Choked to Death at Creche

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Facebook user Amanda Chisom shared a story sent to her inbox of a 7-month-old baby who reportedly choked to death at a creche. According to Chisom, the baby was dropped off at the creche by her mother, who had to get to work somewhere in the area, in Anthony Village. Maybe 30 minutes after dropping […]

The post How a 7-Month Old Baby allegedly Choked to Death at Creche appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.