How aircraft challenge caused Hajia Goje’s corpse to tarry in US

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Challenges of securing an aircraft to convey the corpse of the late Wife of the former governor of Gombe state, Hajiya Yelwa Mohammed Danjuma Goje to the country has again caused the postponement of her burial. The family had in a statement by Ahmad Mohammed Goje said Hajiya Yelwa died on Monday in the United […]

