How aircraft challenge caused Hajia Goje’s corpse to tarry in US

Challenges of securing an aircraft to convey the corpse of the late Wife of the former governor of Gombe state, Hajiya Yelwa Mohammed Danjuma Goje to the country has again caused the postponement of her burial. The family had in a statement by Ahmad Mohammed Goje said Hajiya Yelwa died on Monday in the United […]

How aircraft challenge caused Hajia Goje’s corpse to tarry in US

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

