How Dankwambo Is Deploying SDGs, Skills’ Acquisition To Turn Gombe Around

By Junaidu Usman Abubakar –

The Millenium Development Goals

The Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, skills acquisition programme in the state is an effective response to the unemployment cum skilled artisanship needs of

the state. It is located in three major towns across the state, expected to generate the much-sought generation of skilled entrepreneurs and artisans to boost the state’s human capital development enterprise. To achieve its objectives, the programme is facilitated with various departments offering training in various areas of specialization.

In the supportive role provided by Her Excellency, Hajia Ummu Adama Ibrahim Dankwambo’s HAWEP Foundation, the African Health Development Trust through a Consortium of 25 foreign medical doctors, under the United Nations Millienium Development Goals, MDG, operated 5,700 cases of patientswith eye cataracts whose activities also extended to the neighbouring states of Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe, including Cameroun and Chad Republic within the West African sub-region.

As part of the Investment Components of the Millienium Development Goals, MDG, in the state, the Dankwambo-led administration paid its counterpart funding of N60 million, in addition to the Federal Government’s N40 million share as a means of effecting the various programmes of the United Nations, UN, programme initiative.

The 3rd batch of the Women Empowerment Programme under the governor’s wife’s HAWEP Foundation inaugurated with the release of take-off grant of N50, 000 to each participant, including machineries to previous graduandsof the Skill Acquisition Programme.

Members of the National Planning Committee were on an inspection tour of infrastructural facilities in the state under the Community-based project of the Millienium Development Goals, MDG.

In his commitment to the attainment of crucial aspects of the Millenium Development Goals, MDG, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has identified manpower developments as the basic resource for the actualization of such initiative. “He understands the undeniable potentials of indigenous artisanship to societal and national development, thus his decision to nurture the production of quality and adequate manpower for housing construction, automobile repair, steel work, renovation and fabrication works of various shades which currently poses a major challenge to individual citizens, urban managers and development partners across the country. Attempts like the MDG skills acquisition centre in Gombe may probably provide the much needed elixir to salvage the country from its technical despondency.

1. Government shall continue to fully pay its counterpart funding for such projects as the Fadama and Sasakawa Global 2000 in its desire to achieve the Millennium Development Goals.

2. We shall establish a State Council of Agriculture to articulate all agricultural activities more effectively.

3. Government plans to complete the main canal of the left bank of Gongola River, to enhace irrigation.

4. Preliminary Designs and processes have been completed for a mini Hydro-electric Power Plant as well as a second Regional Water Supply Scheme from Balanga Dam. These will augment power supply and provide water to 5 local government areas in Gombe south and Gombe central senatorial zones.

5. Work on the N4.17 billion Gombe township reticulation project and extension of the regional water scheme to Kwami, Gadam and Bojude is processing on schedule.

6. With the rapid rate of population increase in Gombe metropolis, there is need to ensure steady supply and even plan for expansion of the capacity of the water scheme. In this regard, government has approved the sum of N125m for a dedicated PHCN line to the Treatment Plant at Dadin Kowa. Notwithstanding this, Government also plans to secure a mini hydro-power plant for the Water Treatment Plant, using raw water intake from the Original Equipment Manufacturers.

1. In addition, we shall rehabilitate boreholes at Mallam Inna, the booster storage reservoirs, provide 500 KVA Generators as well as upgrade existing water supply facilities in all local government areas.

2. We intend to sanctify the old graveyard behind the state specialist hospital by converting it to a green area through planting trees and further walling it. All local governments are hereby requested to do the same in respect of graveyards in their headquarters.

3. Several Gully Erosion Control projects, costing over N445m are on-going in Gombe metropolis.

4. We shall continue to promote tree planting and the establishment of woodlots and strengthen laws for the conservation of the environment, forest, grazing reserves, and cattle routes.

Promotion of Trade and Industry

Governor Dankwambo in response to the increasing complexity of industrialization and urbanization as one of his priority programmes in moving the state forward introduced a series of financial reforms one of which included a partnership agreement with the Bank of Industry, BOI, intent on accessing loans for disbursement to small-scale entrepreneurs through the state’s Cooperative groups. The initial grant of One Billion Naira secured was disbursed to 133 Cooperative Societies, mostly capturing the youth population with adequate gender mix.

A Financial Services Agreement, FSA, was signed with the NEXIM Bank to mobilize investment to Gombe state including project mobilization. Governor Dankwambo’s calling as a professional accountant is herein brought into practice as the technicality of the financial scheme is floated to bridge the gap between traditional academic approaches to the study of government and thereby relate those approaches to the outputs of government; this approach deals exhaustively with the substantive examination of policy issues including implementation and evaluation.

-Abubakar wrote in from Gombe

With Governor Dankwambo’s underlining philosophy of good governance as the greatest good for the greater number of the state’s populace, he has severally emphasized that “the pride of all modern nation-states is symbolically tied up with the appearance, economic and social buoyancy of their states”. An illustrative analogy of his transformation agenda in the area of trade and industry is evident in the administration’s Empowerment and Wealth Creation programme; Establishment of Industrial Cluster/Enterprise Zones/Estates in the state capital; Trade Intervention Fund Scheme floated to strengthen the financial position of traders as participants in the development of market; Women and Youth Empowerment; Establishment of a Modern Commodity Depot; Mega Motor Park are all geared towards the promotion of the state as the commercial hub of the North-east geo-political zone of the country.

His Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan, IIMP, partially effected and ongoing include the distribution of vehicles, tri-cycles and tri-cycle trucks on hire purchase basis to workers in the transport sector, including the ongoing construction of a Mega Motor Park, combined with the administration’s novel Open Apprenticeship Skills Acquisition Programme, providing an in-road to an interest-free loan of N200, 000.00 as business start-up.

The establishment of a Modern Commodity Depot and Exchange Center in Gombe for the promotion of modern commodity trading, estimated to cost N4billion is in progress, and on completion would go down as the first ever in Nigeria’s industrial evolution, equipped with Remote Access facilities for online commodity trading globally, representing a huge revenue and foreign exchange earner to the state, added to it, immense employment benefit to its citizens.

Other areas of the administration’s Industrialization programme under the Industrial Cluster/Enterprise Zone are furniture-making/timber cluster; Metal works/Makera; modern shopping malls cluster; market and groundnut oil/rice matters.