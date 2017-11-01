How fugitive Maina can turn a hero -Prof Mamman

By Bartholomew Madukwe

The immediate past Director-General of Nigerian Law School, Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, yesterday said the ex-head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, can turn himself from a fugitive into a hero, if he could say all he knows to the appropriate authority.

“This could turn him into a hero from what he is now-a fugitive on the run. Clearly this matter cannot be swept away or die down. Its blood money. The souls of those who lost their lives because their source of sustenance was denied, it will continue to torment those who embezzled this money,” he said.

Prof Mamman asserted that the claim of Maina sounds like a fairy tale, but because of the revelations that have been coming out since 2015 in particular, one cannot dismiss his assertions.

The ex-law School DG, who is presently the Vice-Chancellor of Baze University in Abuja, advised Maina to find a way of surrendering himself through a lawyer who will escort him to the security agencies for safety and then divulge all he knows on this matter, in particular how much is involved, who collected what and how much is left and where.

The post How fugitive Maina can turn a hero -Prof Mamman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

