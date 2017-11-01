“How I wish I can beat up my wife this way” – Nigerian man says as he posts photo of a battered woman
In the growing light and awareness about domestic violence, this post from this young man is very disturbing.
A Nigerian man, Young Superior on Facebook posted a photo of a battered woman and said he wish he can beat his wife that way!
See screenshot obtained by Instablog below:
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Loading…
Related
READ ALSO: Man arrested after his attempt to kill his mother in Akwa Ibom (Graphic photos)
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.ng Click here to read the full text on the original website.
The post “How I wish I can beat up my wife this way” – Nigerian man says as he posts photo of a battered woman appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!