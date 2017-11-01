Pages Navigation Menu

“How I wish I can beat up my wife this way” – Nigerian man says as he posts photo of a battered woman

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

In the growing light and awareness about domestic violence, this post from this young man is very disturbing.

A Nigerian man, Young Superior on Facebook posted a photo of a battered woman and said he wish he can beat his wife that way!

See screenshot obtained by Instablog below:

The post “How I wish I can beat up my wife this way” – Nigerian man says as he posts photo of a battered woman appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

