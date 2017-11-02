How Maina can turn a hero —Professor Mamman

By Bartholomew Madukwe

The immediate past Director-General of Nigerian Law School, Professor Tahir Mamman (SAN), yesterday, said the ex-head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, can turn himself from a fugitive into a hero, if he can say all he knows to the appropriate authorities.

Maina, whose sack was ordered recently by President Muhammadu Buhari, had said he was ready to squeal on those who stole pension funds, stressing he was being victimised because he stood in their way to continue their nefarious activities.

Mamman said: “This could turn him into a hero from what he is now, a fugitive on the run. Clearly, this matter cannot be swept away or die down. It is blood money.

“The souls of those who lost their lives because their source of sustenance was denied will continue to torment those who embezzled this money.”

Professor Mamman, who is currently the Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja, asserted that the claim of Maina sounded like a fairy tale, but noted that because of the revelations that had been coming out since 2015 in particular, one could not dismiss his assertions.

Mamman, advised Maina to find a way of surrendering himself through a lawyer, who will escort him to the security agencies for safety and then divulge all he knows about the matter, particularly with regards to how much was involved, who collected what and how much was left and where.

