How Peace Corps officer foiled robbery attack, rescued victims

An operative of Peace Corps, Adebisi Mukaila Michael, has foiled a robbery attack and rescued two persons, Temilola Isiaka and Kehinde Daodu from an armed gang at Orisumabare area in Osogbo, Osun State. Michael was reportedly driving along the area when he sighted the robbers the victims. He then engaged the robbers to save Temilola […]

How Peace Corps officer foiled robbery attack, rescued victims

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

