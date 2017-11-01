How Tinubu’s First Son, Jide, slumped and died of heart attack
The manner in which Jide Tinubu, first son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, died has been revealed.
According to a member of the Tinubu family, who asked not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the matter, Jide suddenly collapsed and died from what was suspected to be a heart attack around 9 pm on Tuesday.
“However, after the incidence, close family members rushed him down to hospital on Lagos Island where he was confirmed dead on arrival,” the source told journalists in Lagos
He added that the tragic news was kept secret because the father, Bola Tinubu, was in Abuja for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party, the APC.
Chairman of APC in Lagos, Otunba Henry Ajomale confirmed Jide’s death in a short statement he (Ajomale) issued on Wednesday.
“It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.ng Click here to read the full text on the original website.
