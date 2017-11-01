Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Tinubu’s First Son, Jide, slumped and died of heart attack

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The manner in which Jide Tinubu, first son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, died has been revealed.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to a member of the Tinubu family, who asked not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the matter, Jide suddenly collapsed and died from what was suspected to be a heart attack around 9 pm on Tuesday.

“However, after the incidence, close family members rushed him down to hospital on Lagos Island where he was confirmed dead on arrival,” the source told journalists in Lagos

He added that the tragic news was kept secret because the father, Bola Tinubu, was in Abuja for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party, the APC.

Chairman of APC in Lagos, Otunba Henry Ajomale confirmed Jide’s death in a short statement he (Ajomale) issued on Wednesday.

“It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Loading…

Related

READ ALSO: “Why I left my wedding venue to write my exams” — Bride who wrote exam in her wedding gown in Benue State University open up

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.ng Click here to read the full text on the original website.

The post How Tinubu’s First Son, Jide, slumped and died of heart attack appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.