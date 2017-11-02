‘How We Want To Tackle Plights Of Women’

By David Abakpa, Abuja

As the relaunch of social media platform for women of all continents, Sisterhood Global, continues to elicit positive responses globally, the group has explained its universal approach to solving the plights of women in the world.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Nigeria, the visioner and founder of the group, Nonnie Roberson, said the mission was to tackle global problems associated with women through effective use of the social media.

Roberson explained that the group had kickstarted the global project 3 months ago under the name Sisterhood Africa, but had to rebrand after it had gathered over 3 million active members and Facebook decided to shut the page down.

She said no explanation was given by Facebook for shutting down their page. She, however, expressed optimism that the group will continually rise above gender issues by progressively rebranding and refocusing their targets. She said that having tested the popularity of the group, it decided to expand its scope from Africa in order to accommodate more women globally, hence the new name – Sisterhood Global.

Expressing her joy over the responses so far, Nonnie said, ‘’It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of the very first faith based Social Network for Women, Sisterhood Global.

‘’Evidently, we have moved from glory to glory.

‘’About 3 months ago, it was impressed in my heart to set up a platform where women can come together, pray together, love each other, receive godly counsels, express how they feel inside and get solutions to their problems with abounding testimonies.

‘’We started out with a facebook group, which within a short while, grew to over 3 million active members. For reasons best known to facebook, and without any prior notice, the group was taken down. Indeed, Sisterhood Africa (Now Sisterhood Global) was a house of solutions and testimonies. It was a place of solace for many women in Africa, and round the world. The testimonies shared on SHA were too mysterious to be understood by unbelievers and some believers.’’

Giving assurance on the unyielding zeal of the group, pastor Nonnie said, ‘’Going forward, with full assurance that this move of God cannot be stopped, and the gates of hell cannot prevail against the church of God, we have launched Sisterhood Global. This is going to be the first time that women of faith would be building their own social network and yes! you are the inspiration behind it.

Explaining what the social networking site will do for women globally, Nonnie said, ‘’The Sisterhood Global platform allows you to create groups, post photos, chat with friends, like posts, search for members, get notifications, add friends, send smiles, comment on posts, share posts, even poke! lol, and much more.

‘’Moreso, it’s a platform to experience unprecedented miracles, find strong unshakeable love, dumbfounding miracles, open heavens, answered prayers, see the acts and know the ways of God. It is a platform for women all over the globe, who wish to experience the supernatural.

‘’This is our platform and you sure want to be a part of it.

‘’So head over to head over to https://www.sisterhoodglobal.com/ sign up, and begin to enjoy what God has for you,’’ She said.