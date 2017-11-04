Explosions Rock Enugu as Council Poll Holds – THISDAY Newspapers
Explosions Rock Enugu as Council Poll Holds
Two early morning explosions suspected to be Improvised Explosive Devices at Ogbette West Ward 6 on Brodrick Street in Coal Camp area of Enugu North and Obeagu in Awkunanaw in Enugu South nearly marred Saturday's council election in Enugu State.
