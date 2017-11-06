Hunter shoots self dead in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

The rustic community of Idera in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State was reportedly thrown into mourning, weekend, as a farmer, who is also a hunter, killed himself with a Dane gun.

The man was said to have put the barrel in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

It was gathered that the incident was later reported to the Police in the area by one of the deceased’s children.

Contacted, spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said he was yet to be briefed about the development.

